Audius Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $554.28 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00113681 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

