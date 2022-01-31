Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.59. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 46,850 shares.

AUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.33% of Aurora Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

