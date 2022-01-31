Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $68.76 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $68.76 million and $4.54 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

