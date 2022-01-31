Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $24,353.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

