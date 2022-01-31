AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Shares Gap Down to $243.36

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $243.36, but opened at $234.93. AvalonBay Communities shares last traded at $244.24, with a volume of 5,005 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

