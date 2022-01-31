Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 23538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$24.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

