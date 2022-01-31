Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Increased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,059 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 4.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2,033.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 325.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

