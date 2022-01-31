Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.42) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

