Avenir Corp Has $53.09 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 4.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $647.95. 5,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.