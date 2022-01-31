Avenir Corp Sells 129,547 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Avenir Corp cut its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,547 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx comprises approximately 3.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 2.89% of OptimizeRx worth $43,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. 1,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,816. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $760.91 million, a P/E ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

