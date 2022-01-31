Avenir Corp Sells 19,401 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 13.2% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $157,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $145,919,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $247.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,287. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

