AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Jan 31st, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353.

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

