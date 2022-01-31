Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $15.85. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 68 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company has a market cap of $757.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

