AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

Shares of AVDX opened at 9.02 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 8.15 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 15.48.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.