Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 9,372 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $128.92 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.