Aviva PLC Raises Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,627,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,283 shares during the period.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

