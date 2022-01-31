Aviva PLC Sells 4,591 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

