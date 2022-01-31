Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.01 on Monday. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

