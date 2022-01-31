Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.01 on Monday. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Avra Company Profile
