aWSB Price Hits $28.97 on Major Exchanges (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, aWSB has traded 6% lower against the dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $177,070.16 and $547.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $28.97 or 0.00075165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

