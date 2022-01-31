Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. 2,717,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,523. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

