Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. 2,717,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

