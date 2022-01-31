Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

