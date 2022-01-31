Axe (AXE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65,955.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Axe has a market cap of $87,102.72 and approximately $65,955.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

