AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of AxoGen worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AXGN opened at $7.94 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

