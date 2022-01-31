Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 54.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $197,819.55 and approximately $2,508.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

