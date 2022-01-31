B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $56.59 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

