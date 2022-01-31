B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 254,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.34% of B. Riley Financial worth $168,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $21,140,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

