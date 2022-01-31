B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,302 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Apple by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

