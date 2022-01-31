Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.48).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €15.30 ($17.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.21.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.