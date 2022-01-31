Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.95. 45,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,980,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several research firms recently commented on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.