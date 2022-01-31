Balancer (BAL) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00032109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $85.85 million and $17.10 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00113804 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.