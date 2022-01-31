Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

About Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

