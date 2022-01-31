Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.53. 324,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,261,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

