Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 50,476 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.94% of Repay worth $82,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

