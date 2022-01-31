Bamco Inc. NY Buys 249,469 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,469 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.29% of Yum China worth $71,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Yum China by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

