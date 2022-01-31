Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.51% of IDEX worth $79,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $211.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

