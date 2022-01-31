Bamco Inc. NY Has $115.20 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of CBRE Group worth $115,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

