Bamco Inc. NY Has $72.53 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,436 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.55% of Neogen worth $72,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.