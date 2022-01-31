Bamco Inc. NY Has $74.25 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.03% of Cheesecake Factory worth $74,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.