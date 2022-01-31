Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.01% of Avient worth $85,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Avient stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.