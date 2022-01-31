Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 166,113 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,113 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.71% of Ozon worth $76,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ozon during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 1,749.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $873,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $18.11 on Monday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

