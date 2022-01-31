Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.78% of indie Semiconductor worth $60,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,208,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.27 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $945.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

