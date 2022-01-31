Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of Yandex worth $89,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $44.41 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.