Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,965 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.53% of 10x Genomics worth $85,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in 10x Genomics by 117.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $3,470,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $6,797,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $87.40 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $2,803,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,236 shares of company stock worth $31,102,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

