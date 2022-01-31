Bamco Inc. NY Sells 980 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of CDW worth $81,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $184.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.22 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

