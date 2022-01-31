Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $67,400.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,831,372 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

