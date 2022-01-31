Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBAR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 506,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,094. The stock has a market cap of $692.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.41. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.83%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

