Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $3.30 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $116.03 million and $24.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00008850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00113985 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

