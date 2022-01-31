Bank of America Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. 540,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,092,664. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

