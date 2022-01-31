Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Sells $264,034.56 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The stock has a market cap of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
