Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Sells $264,034.56 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The stock has a market cap of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

